No More Free Souvenirs: Holiday Inn Eliminates Mini Toiletries from its Rooms

For many travelers, the tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash found in hotel bathrooms are part of the tourist experience. But not anymore.

Holiday Inn officials on Tuesday announced plans to remove the mini-me versions of hygiene accessories from its 843,000 rooms worldwide. Instead, the hotel chain will begin stocking rooms with bulk-sized toiletries in 2021. Eliminating the 200 million-plus miniatures that are used each year will lead to a “significant reduction in plastic waste,” says a rep for Holiday Inn’s parent company, IHG.

The decision is IHG’s latest environmentally-conscious move after implementing the use of recycled duvet and pillow covers and announcing plans to stop using plastic straws at the end of the year.

When you stay at a hotel, do you usually come home with the tiny toiletries? What are some other plastic products people use that should be eliminated?