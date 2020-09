Starbucks has reached the final straw with plastic straws.

Two years after declaring they would ban plastic straws, Starbucks has held to its promise and will now use sippy cup type lids on drinks.

For drinks like Frappuccinos that have the plastic lids shaped like a dome, Starbucks will give you a straw unless the law in that state says different.

