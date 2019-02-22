No More Jussie On Empire.

He’s calling his actions a “lack of judgement”. You HAVE to be kidding me. After going directly to work after paying his $100,000 bond out of jail, “Empire” decided to cut Jussie from the last 2 episodes of the show.

The producers of Empire have removed Jussie Smollett’s character Jamal from the final two episodes of this season.

In a statement from the producers, Smollett’s removal was “to avoid further disruption on set.” They also said, “The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us.”

Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for making a false police report in connection with the alleged attack on him.

The producers also said, “While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out.”

Jussie Smollett held a meeting with the cast and crew of Empire last night to do two things, apologize and continue to let people know that he’s innocent of fabricating the story about his attack.

According to one person who was part of the meeting, the cast and crew were shocked when he maintained his innocence and expected him to come clean about what really happened.

The person attending the meeting also said that Smollett pretty much stuck to the script of a statement that was put out Thursday afternoon maintaining his innocence.

Smollett was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of filing a false police report where he said he was the victim of a hate crime attack. He’s now out of jail and awaiting trial after paying a $10,00 bond and turning over his passport.

Don’t you just wish you were a fly on the wall at this meeting? Do you think it’s hard for anyone to believe Smollett at this point?