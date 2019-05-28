NO ONE But Him Can Play Indiana Jones EVER – Says Harrison Ford!

If you’re thinking that Harrison Ford would ever sign off on someone else playing Indiana Jones, think again.

The actor was on the Today show and was asked who he’d like to see reprise the role and Ford said, “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Chris Pratt was rumored to play a younger version of the character in a future film, but Harrison shut that down by saying, “I’m sorry man.”

A fifth Indiana Jones movie has been confirmed and is expected to hit theaters in 2021.

Do you want to see Indiana Jones get the reboot treatment?