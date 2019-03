The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $750 million, after no ticket matched the six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with a Powerball of 5.

The drawing for what would be the fourth-largest jackpot in lottery history is this Wednesday. The odds of winning are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone matched all six Powerball numbers was December 26, 2018.