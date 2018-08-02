No ‘real world’ Active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Reports of an active shooter sent emergency responders racing to the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Wright State University and nearby schools temporarily went into lockdown after the first alerts were sent out.

However, twenty minutes after the alert was issued, the university said via Twitter that they had been told the incident was “contained.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base initially said via Twitter that an investigation was underway.

However, the base confirmed Thursday via Twitter that there was no “real world” active shooter on Wright-Patterson AFB.

In other words, it was a false alarm.

