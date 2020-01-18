No Second Season for ‘Watchmen’

If you’re hoping for a second season of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ don’t hold your breath.

Word is a second season that may not happen after HBO announced that it didn’t want to go forward without the creator of the show Damon Lindelof, who has said he’s not really interested in returning to the show.

According to Lindelof, his reason for not wanting to return, he told the story he wanted to tell in the first season.

Maybe HBO will find someone that could take Lindelof’s place.

Do you want to see a second season of ‘Watchmen?’