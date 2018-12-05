No State Plan Yet to Allow Felons to Vote

State elections officials have not yet figured out how to restore voting rights to Floridians convicted of felonies as mandated by voters in the midterm election a month ago.

Last month, nearly two-thirds of voters approved Amendment 4, which allows convicted felons to vote after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation.

Yesterday, Division of Elections director Maria Matthews told county elections supervisors holding their winter conference in Sarasota that “issues remain to be worked out.”

But she said she’s hopeful the state will be able to provide the supervisors with guidance by the time the amendment goes into effect in about a month.

Of course most of those felons are looking forward to voting in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.