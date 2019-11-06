No sweat: Justin Bieber launches natural deodorant collab

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Don't sweat it: Justin Bieber has you covered when it comes to deodorant.

His new natural deodorant “Here + Now,” created in collaboration with Schmidt’s Naturals, is available now at Target. To promote the fresh venture, Justin appears in a video campaign that features a brief cameo by his wife Hailey Bieber.

“Self-care can be simple. It’s being kind, starting with yourself,” he says in the video. “Because when we take care of ourselves, we take better care of each other.”

According to Schmidt’s, the deodorant combines “spicy citrus, warm florals, and deep woodsy notes for an unforgettable aroma.” The company adds, “This effective activated-charcoal formula is baking soda-free and has a smooth, gentle glide on skin.”

The brand previously collaborated with scientist and environmentalist Jane Goodall on a Lily of the Valley deodorant.

