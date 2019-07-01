No Texting And Driving

Starting today, a new law banning texting and driving will go into effect across the state. Up until now, texting behind the wheel was considered a secondary traffic offense in Florida, meaning that police had to pull drivers over for a different violation before issuing a texting citation. But now texting alone could earn you a citation. For the first sixth months, police will just be warnings, but after that, offenders could be facing penalties and fines. Come January, drivers caught texting behind the wheel could be facing penalties and fines.