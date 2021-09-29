“No Time To Die” Opens October 8th!

The reviews are in for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” — and Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is getting mixed reactions.

While Variety calls “No Time to Die” a “terrific movie: an up-to-the-minute, down-to-the-wire James Bond thriller with a satisfying neo-classical edge, the AV Club isn’t nearly as kind. It says the film is “forgettable in all the places that usually count; it’s a Bond movie with little excitement or panache.”

“No Time to Die” opens in theaters one week from Friday.

What’s your favorite James Bond movie? Who would you like to see take over the role?