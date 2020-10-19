No Way! Artists Who Hated Their Own Hit Songs

It might be hard to believe, but some stars actually do not like their music. In fact, Loudwire just released its list of 15 artists who flat out hated their own hit songs. Among them: Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain who eventually banned “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from the setlist. He once said if forced to play the megahit, “I literally want to throw my guitar down and walk away.” Slash has admitted he hated, “Sweet Child O’Mine”. Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant grew to dislike “Stairway To Heaven” and claimed, “I’d break out in hives if I had to sing that song in every show.” Others with hated songs you have to check out on the list: Beastie Boys, The Who, Metallica, and Queen. What’s one wildly popular song that you can’t stand?

