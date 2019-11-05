No Wonder My Netflix Stopped Working In My Living Room!! It’s My Samsung TV’s Fault!

I have had a prob with my TV for a little over a month with Netflix. It keeps saying “can’t connect at this time” but I can watch Netflix in my other rooms. NOW I know why!

If you have an older Samsung Smart TV, you might need to find a different way to see Netflix. LAME!

In December, the support for some of the Smart TV apps will go away.

Older Samsung models won’t be able to support updated Netflix features.

There is a work-around. You’ll be able to use a gaming console or a different streaming device to see the Netflix content on the TV. Go to netflix.com/compatabledevices.

When did you have to upgrade a piece of technology because it wasn’t supported by updates anymore?