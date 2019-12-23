NORAD’s Back So Your Kids Can Track Santa

NORAD has started their official countdown for their Santa tracker, giving the little (and big) kids in your family a chance to follow Santa Claus across the globe as he delivers gifts. Going strong for over 60 years now, there are so many new and easy ways for your family to track Santa this year. You can visit noradsanta.org, visit NORAD on social media, send an email to noradtracksanta@outlook.com or call 1-877-HI-NORAD to check on Santa’s whereabouts. If you have an Amazon Alexa and want to check in on Santa, simply ask “Alexa, where is Santa now?” Do you and your family track Santa through NORAD? How excited do your kids get about Santa’s visit to your home?