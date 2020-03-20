Norah Jones Covers Guns N’ Roses

With the coronavirus forcing people to self-isolate and distance socially, many run the risk of financial hardships, especially as businesses close or reduce staffing. Shedding some light on the efforts of Feeding America and the MusiCares Foundation to help those in need, Norah Jones got behind her piano with a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”. Tweeting out the performance, the singer encouraged fans who can to donate to charity, adding, “And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals.” Jones’ upcoming album, Pick Me Up Off The Floor, is slated for release in May as well as plans to kick off a tour with Mavis Staples in the beginning of the month. How else can we help those in need right now?