Norm Macdonald’s sister-in-law announced before his death he recorded a new hour of material.
Norm passed away from cancer in September.
She said it turns out Norm left an hour of new material behind.
He recorded it in his apartment during the lockdown. It’ll be a Netflix comedy special soon.
Which is precisely what Norm wanted.
Norm kept his illness very private.
Norm Macdonald Left an Hour of New Material Behind for One Last Special
