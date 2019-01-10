Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 people on cruise leaving FL port

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds after 277 guests, and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as the ship sailed to Jamaica.

“We think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health,” cruise line spokesperson Owen Torres told The Associated Press.

The ship is expected to return to Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida on Saturday after sailing from that location last Sunday.

According to reports, passengers were required to stay aboard after docking in Falmouth, Jamaica instead of proceeding with planned excursions.

Torres said the purpose of the ship’s early return was to have more time to clean and sanitize the boat “before it sails again.”