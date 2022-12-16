North Pole Releases Naughty/Nice List

The official Naughty and Nice list is out for 2022.

The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behavior Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who is on Santa’s good list this year.

The site claims if you have found your name on the naughty list and would like to dispute the result, being a really good person between now and Christmas is a fast-track alternative to the behavioral review system.

If you want to file a dispute, you notify the Department of Christmas Affairs before Christmas Day.

Go to: Christmasaffairs.com/list for all the details.

Do you think you are on the naughty or nice list? Why?