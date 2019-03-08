Northern Florida Hit with Minor Earthquake

Officials with The United States Geological Survey say they have recorded a 2.6 magnitude in Florida panhandle near Santa Rosa County.

The quake took place Wednesday around 11:45 pm.

While the authorities say the phenomenon likely did not cause much damage, residents in the area did report the earthquake.

Though earthquakes are rare in Florida, it is not the first time they have occurred.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded near Daytona Beach in 2016, however, that earthquake was the result of U.S. Navy testing that involved a man-made explosion. Before that, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake was reported in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico in 2006 causing minimum damage.

 

