Not A Fan Of SUPER SCARY Halloween Movies?! Here’s A List Of Fun Ones To Watch!

Are you a chicken like me and can’t watch scary movies unless it’s at home (with the remote to STOP it) and in the daylight? Or do you have kids who want to get in on the fun but they’re a little too young for the heavy stuff? Check out these FUN Halloween movies!

1. “Addams Family Values”, 1993

2. “Edward Scissorhands”, 1990

3. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, 1975

4. “Labyrinth”, 1986

5. “Ghostbusters”, 1984

6. “Beetlejuice”, 1988

7. “Scooby-Doo”, 2002

8. “Jennifer’s Body”, 2009

9. “The Craft”, 1996

10. “Clue”, 1985

11. “Death Becomes Her”, 1992

12. “Hocus Pocus”, 1993

(FYI, it was just announced that a sequel is in the works for Disney+, and they hope to bring back the original cast.)

13. “Casper”, 1995

14. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, 1993

15. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, 1992