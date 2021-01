And the wait goes on… The release of James Bond’s latest adventure “No Time To Die” has been postponed yet again. The movie’s release date is now set for October 8. Before that, it was scheduled to open on April 2. Before that – March of last year. Movie insiders say the pandemic is to blame, especially with so many movie theaters still shut down or at reduced capacity. Will “No Time To Die” live up to the hype when people can finally see it?