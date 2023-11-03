Not Just Smoke Detectors: Here Are Some Other Things To Do At Daylight Saving Time

Everyone knows you’re supposed to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors at Daylight Saving Time. But it can also be a handy reminder for other important tasks:

Replace filters: heating, AC, refrigerator, dryer, etc… it’s a good time to check on filters and replace or clean them if necessary.

Reverse ceiling fans: Reversing the direction of your ceiling fan can help pull the cold air up and keep you warm in the winter.

Rotate your mattress: this can help extend the life of the mattress and keep you comfy on winter nights.

Check your emergency kit: make sure all your items are stocked and up-to-date.

What other items would you add to this list?