Not To Be Morbid…But The In Memoriam Portion Of The Emmy’s Was AMAZING.

The Emmys aired on Sunday night (September 21) and although the program was virtual and there were some notable changes, the Memoriam portion of the award ceremony was a familiar element.

Those being honored with a rendition of “Nothing Compares 2U” by H.E.R. included Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Caroll Spinney, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Chadwick Boseman.

Known for his roles in 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and the upcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boseman also starred in television shows such as Castle, Fringe, and Justified.

It was Boseman’s role in Black Panther that director Ryan Coogler wrote about in his tribute to him during the ceremony.

Which celebrity passing has hit you the hardest in 2020?