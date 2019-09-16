Not You Next Gene Simmons!

KISS had to postpone a show in Salt Lake City on Saturday because GENE SIMMONS needed an undisclosed medical procedure!!

The Sept. 14 gig is the band’s last scheduled performance until November, as they continue to bid farewell to their fans around the globe. In a tweet, Simmons lamented not being able to play for the KISS fans in Utah, thanking them for their support.

“Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date,” said the “Demon,” who went on, “The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well.”

