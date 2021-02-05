Nothing Worse Than Monday Mornings After The Super Bowl!

Is it time to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday?

For The Win columnist Andy Nesbitt says YES and gives the following reasons why:

–Monday mornings after the Super Bowl stink

–Tradition is gone, football isn’t just for Sundays anymore. (Hello Mondays and Thursdays, even a Wednesday game this season)

—“Nobody watches TV on a Saturday night”. Nesbitt argues people would watch the Super Bowl even if it was played on a Tuesday morning.

–It just makes sense! Read more here!

So, does it really make sense? Would you rather have it be Super Bowl Saturday?