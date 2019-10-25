Notorious former inmate corrects Lady Gaga's claim that "Fame is prison"

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellWhile Lady Gaga fans are desperately trying to figure out what she's talking about in her latest tweet, someone with first-hand knowledge has reached out to correct her.

On Thursday night, Gaga tweeted, "Fame is prison." It's not clear what she meant by that, though some fans thought she may be referring to her past albums The Fame and The Fame Monster, and giving yet another hint about new music.

However, Amanda Knox replied, "I hear you, but...prison is prison." And she speaks from experience.

In 2007, Amanda and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were found guilty of stabbing Amanda's roommate to death in their apartment in Italy. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison and she served four years, but then in 2011, she and Sollecito were subsequently found not guilty of murder -- but then that acquittal was overturned.

After more appeals, Amanda and Sollecito were finally acquitted in 2015 due to insufficient evidence. Knox, now 32, lives in the U.S. with her husband, Christopher Robinson.

Fans reacted to Amanda's tweet with responses such as "Wig, snatched," "mic drop," "Touche," "This wins twitter today," and "I dare someone to have a more qualified and experienced response."

Gaga hadn't publicly responded as of late Friday morning.

