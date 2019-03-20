Nouman Raja is Asking for a New Trial After Being Found Guilty

Nouman Raja, the former Palm Beach Gardens police officer found guilty of manslaughter and attempted first degree murder in the 2015 killing of Corey Jones, filed a motion for a new trial on Monday with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts.

According to court documents, Raja claims the court should grant him a new trial because the verdict is contrary to “law or the weight of the evidence,” the court “erred in the decision of matters of law” and didn’t give the proper instruction Raja requested and that “he didn’t receive a fair and impartial trial.”

Raja claims the court should grant him acquittal of both charges because the “evidence is insufficient to warrant conviction on either count,” according to court documents. Raja declined to take the stand and testify in his own defense in the last trial.

Raja faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for the attempted first-degree murder charge. Raja is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 25th.