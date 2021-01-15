Now and Then: KISS frontman Paul Stanley's Soul Station side group to release debut album in March

UMe

In 2015, KISS frontman Paul Stanley launched his side project, Paul Stanley’s Soul Station, to explore his love of R&B and soul music. Now the group is set to release its debut album, Now and Then, on March 5.

The 14-track collection, available for pre-order now, features nine classic soul and R&B covers, plus five originals. In advance of the album, Soul Station has digitally released its rendition of The Five Stairsteps‘ 1970 hit “O-O-H Child.” You also can check out the track at the group’s official YouTube channel, along with a making-of documentary about the album.

Soul Station is a 15-piece ensemble that includes includes KISS drummer Eric Singer, as well as a guitarist, a bassist, two keyboardists, a percussionist, three backing singers and multiple horn and string players.

“Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more,” Stanley says of his inspiration for Soul Station. “That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”

Among the other covers featured on Now and Then are songs by The Spinners, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Temptations, Al Green, The Delfonics, The Styistics and The Four Tops.

Regarding the new material, Paul notes, “Between us doing some great Soul Station shows and starting the album, I started to think that neither the band or the music we love should depend only on the past so I started writing with the goal of seamlessly taking songs into the present.”

Here’s the Now and Then track list:

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”

“I Do”

“I, Oh I”

“Ooo Baby Baby”

“O-O-H Child”

“Save Me (From You)”

“Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

“Whenever You’re Ready (I’m Here)”

“The Tracks of My Tears”

“Let’s Stay Together”

“La-La – Means I Love You”

“Lorelei”

“You Are Everything”

“Baby I Need Your Loving”

By Matt Friedlander

