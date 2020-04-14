'NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2' will be cruising your way on May 1

UMeEven if the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over by May, the NOW That's What I Call Music folks have put together another collection of songs that will make you feel like you're out sailing the high seas on your own personal yacht.

NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 is the sequel to last year's compilation of last year's Yacht Rock classics. If you're not familiar, "Yacht Rock" is another name for a brand of soft rock, usually from the 1970s and early '80s, that often features elements of smooth jazz, R&B and soul. Kenny Loggins, Toto and Michael McDonald are some of the genre's biggest acts.

The term, coined in 2005 in a humorous online video series of the same name, was originally somewhat derogatory, but it's now been embraced by music fans and artists like.

NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 features classics by Kenny, Michael and Toto, as well as hits by REO Speedwagon, Air Supply, Little River Band, Seals & Crofts, Gerry Rafferty and more. It hits CD, digital and streaming on May 1, and vinyl on June 19.

Here's the NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 track listing:

Kenny Loggins f/Stevie Nicks, "Whenever I Call You Friend"

Michael McDonald, "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)"

Gerry Rafferty, "Baker Street"

Chicago, "If You Leave Me Now"

REO Speedwagon, "Keep On Loving You"

Air Supply, "All Out Of Love"

Eric Carmen,"All By Myself"

Paul Davis, "I Go Crazy"

Toto, "I'll Be Over You"

Little River Band, "Reminiscing"

Seals & Crofts, "Summer Breeze"

Gordon Lightfoot, "Sundown"

Elvin Bishop, "Fooled Around and Fell in Love"

Atlanta Rhythm Section, "So Into You"

Walter Egan, "Magnet and Steel"

Exile, "Kiss You All Over" (1986 version)

Captain & Tennille, "Love Will Keep Us Together"

Santana, "Hold On"

