"NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock" is sailing into record stores next month

Universal Music Group/Sony Music EntertainmentThe NOW That's What I Call Music folks have come up with the perfect soundtrack to listen to while you're out cruising on your boat this summer: a collection of Yacht Rock classics.

For those who aren't aware, "Yacht Rock" is another name for a brand of smooth soft rock, usually from the 1970s and early '80s, which often features elements of smooth jazz, R&B and soul. Kenny Loggins, Toto and Michael McDonald are some of the genre's biggest acts.

The term, coined in 2005 in a humorous online video series of the same name, was originally somewhat derogatory, but it's now been embraced by music fans and artists like.

NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock, including such hits as Toto's "Africa" and Loggins' "This Is It," as well as songs from the likes of Peter Frampton, Little River Band and Dan Fogelberg, will be released August 2 on CD, LP and digitally.

Here's the track listing:

Chuck Mangione, "Feels So Good"

Toto, "Africa"

Kenny Loggins, "This Is It"

Little River Band, "Cool Change"

Peter Frampton, "Baby I Love Your Way" (Live)

Player, "Baby Come Back"

Looking Glass, "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)"

Rupert Holmes, "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)"

Bobby Caldwell, "What You Won't Do for Love"

Climax Blues Band, "Couldn't Get It Right"

Ace, "How Long"

Gino Vannelli, "I Just Wanna Stop"

Dave Mason, "We Just Disagree"

Poco, "Crazy Love"

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, "Jackie Blue"

Pablo Cruise, "Love Will Find a Way"

10cc, "I'm Not In Love"

Dan Fogelberg, "Longer"

