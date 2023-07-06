Now The Eagles Are Doing A Farewell Tour?!

The Eagles are planning a farewell tour expected to last into 2025.

The band released a statement today saying, “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

“The Long Goodbye” trek will kick off September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York and only the first handful of stops have been announced, including Boston, Denver, Atlanta, and St. Paul.

Presale tickets and VIP packages go on sale July 12 and the general on-sale begins 10 a.m. local time July 14.

What farewell tour would you attend no matter what the price?

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023

Sept. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

