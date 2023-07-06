Now The Eagles Are Doing A Farewell Tour?!

The Eagles are planning a farewell tour expected to last into 2025.
The band released a statement today saying, “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”
“The Long Goodbye” trek will kick off September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York and only the first handful of stops have been announced, including Boston, Denver, Atlanta, and St. Paul.
Presale tickets and VIP packages go on sale July 12 and the general on-sale begins 10 a.m. local time July 14.
What farewell tour would you attend no matter what the price?
Sept. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
