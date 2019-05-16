Now THESE Could Make Me Finally Buy A Keurig! Hostess Flavored K-Cups!

If you love Hostess Ding Dongs (I do), Twinkies (yes), Sno Balls (affirmative), or Honey Buns (yep) you’re really going to love those flavors as your morning coffee.

Hostess has just introduced K-Cups in those classic Hostess flavors for you to place into your morning routine.

The K-Cups will come in 12 and 72 packs and are only available in select stores.

Don’t worry the K-Cups will be released into more stores later in the year.

What’s your favorite Hostess snack? Does it upset you that cupcake or ho-ho flavors aren’t included in the K-Cup pack?