The trailer for Red Notice just dropped.

The movie stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The Rock is an FBI agent on a mission to bring in two large-scale criminals played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The movie sees Ryan in his usual humorous role and Gal Gadot as a gorgeous no nonsense criminal.

The budget for the movie was $200 million and was originally slated to be released in theaters in 2019 before Netflix paid top dollar for it.

What did you think of the trailer?

