Now YOU Can Have Your Own Bernie Sanders Mittens!

In case you have been off of the internet for a week, there’s a meme trend of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens that has been going viral.

Bernie’s mittens were made by a woman named Jen Ellis. She gave the senator the mittens in 2016.

Now, she has pairs available on eBay-one pair going for $830!

The eBay auction page includes a message from Jen, saying, “One pair will be for my daughters college fund, one pair for Outright Vermont and this pair for a local dog rescue, Passion 4 Paws Vermont. All to be auctioned off for fundraisers. I am so flattered that people want my mittens and wish I could make them for everyone.”

Are you enjoying the Bernie Sanders memes? Which has been your favorite? Do you think it’s cool that Jen Ellis is selling mittens for charity?

Read more here!