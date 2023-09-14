NSYNC Releases First Song In Two Decades

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades For New Trolls: Band Together Soundtrack

NSYNC made a prominent presence on Tuesday at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. They will release “Better Place,” their first single since 2002.

The song will be featured on the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together’s soundtrack when it drops on September 29.

Recent promotional materials for the Dreamworks film hinted at a potential reunion. Posters for Trolls Band Together showed part of the band’s logo and a QR code.

The QR code goes to TakeYouToABetterPlace.com with a song sample. Timberlake reprises his voice role as Branch in Trolls and Trolls World Tour.

Are you mad that NSYNC isn’t reuniting for a new album? Share your frustration.