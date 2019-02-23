Nudists Plan World Record Breaking Roller Coaster Ride

A bunch of nudists want to get in the record books by riding a roller coaster naked.

Members of British Naturism want to get at least 103 people together to have the most naked passengers on a theme park ride.

The Guinness World Record attempt is scheduled to happen on March 2nd at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach. The previous record for nude rollercoaster riders was set in 2010. There were 102 naked bodies at that time.

Participants are asked to bring a bathrobe, flip flops and something to sit on.

Can you imagine riding a rollercoaster in the nude? Do you know any nudists?