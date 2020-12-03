Nugs.net streaming service offering one-year discount as part of promotion aiding Sweet Relief charity

Courtesy of nugs.net/Sweet Relief

The nugs.net live-music streaming service has partnered with the Sweet Relief charity to offer a special promotion that also will raise money for members of the music community in need of financial and medical help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is offering one year of unlimited access to over 25,000 official concert recordings, as well as to full video-on-demand shows available in high-def formats for just $50, an $80 discount from nugs.net’s regular annual subscription price.

Among the artists whose live recordings are available for streaming via nugs.net are The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and many more.

The promotion will be available through January 2, 2021, and can be accessed at nugs.net/sweetrelief. For each new subscription, a $5 donation will go toward Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Musicians Fund.

Brad Serling, nugs.net founder and CEO, says, “During the pandemic, our on-demand access to live music has been a lifeline to fans. We’re excited to open it up for even more to enjoy.”

He adds with regard to partnering with Sweet Relief, “It is incredibly important for us to support the countless unemployed workers, and musicians who rely on income touring and live music. Some of them are dealing with medical bills stemming from personal struggles with the virus. That’s why we are donating a portion of every new nugs.net subscription to support Sweet Relief’s mission to assist those musicians and industry workers directly impacted by the virus.”

