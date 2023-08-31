Nutritionists Name the Healthiest Alcoholic Drinks

Alcohol is nothing but empty calories, but if you choose to drink, there are some options that are better for you than others.
Nutritionists have identified a number of reasonable drink options that are around 100 calories. They include:
- A standard 5-ounce serving of sparking white wine, a dry wine or a “spritzer,” which is wine and club soda mixed.
- A 12-ounce serving of light beer.
- A 1.5-ounce serving of tequila, rum or vodka with soda water, low-calorie tonic or low-calorie soda.
- Canned hard seltzer or hard kombucha.
- Of course, nutritionists also stress moderation when drinking.
