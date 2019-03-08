Nutritionists Rank Best Candy Bars

Usually, candy rankings are based on taste. This ranking of candy bars is based on what better for you to eat.

Three nutritionists were asked to rank the top-selling candy bars in order of the healthiest. Each person came up with a different top choice.

One nutritionist chose Snickers as her healthiest based on the lowest amount of saturated fat. Snickers do carry a lot of sugar so the recommendation was to make it your sweet treat of the day.

Another nutritionist picked the Hershey bar as least offensive. It had the “most pure” ingredients with milk chocolate and not much else. The third nutritionist picked Reese’s Sticks for the small level of saturated fat. So, there was no consensus.

What candy bar do you grab on the run? Which one do you think is the most healthy?