NWS: Wet, Windy Week Ahead for South Florida

Grab the umbrella! It is setting up to be a wet week ahead.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, calling for scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening through Friday.

The conditions include a possibility of cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, and strong, gusty winds, according to the NWS.

Sunday will see a 30 percent chance of rain, with those chances increasing to 40 percent on Monday.

The NWS adds that there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic beaches through this week, from Jupiter Inlet south to Deerfield Beach.

