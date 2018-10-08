NY limo crash is one of deadliest US transportation disasters, officials say

Update:

Officials for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Tuesday that the limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, was the deadliest US transportation disaster since 2009.

The crash, which left 20 people dead, occurred after the driver of the limo failed to stop at an intersection.

Family members have identified seven of the victims in the vehicle as Amy and Axel Steenburg, Abigail and Adam Jackson, Mary and Rob Dyson and Allison King.

Another family member identified two more victims as newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan.

At a news conference officials did not comment on the limo’s speed, or whether the limo occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Furthermore, authorities did not release the names of the victims or speculate on what caused the limo to run the stop sign.

But did confirm that autopsies were being conducted.

Initial reports said that the limo was carrying members of a wedding party.

However, family members of the victims say the vehicle was heading to a birthday celebration.

The National Safety Board is still investigating.

A limousine drove past a stop sign at the end of a highway and plowed into a parked and unoccupied SUV, killing all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.

The collision, which took place outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, New York turned a laid-back Saturday afternoon into chaos at the popular tourist area.

FOX NEWS ALERT: 20 killed in limo crash in upstate New York pic.twitter.com/vr3dvAXL0g — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 8, 2018

The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City around 2 p.m., when it failed to stop.

New York State Police and Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene.

The manager of the Apple Barrel store, Jessica Kirby, told the New York Times that a limousine drove fast down the hill on Route 30, crashing into another vehicle and numerous customers in the store’s parking lot.

The driver and all passengers were killed and so were the pedestrians outside of the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released names of the victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, according to its chairman, Robert Sumwalt. Sumwalt said, “This is one of the biggest losses of life that we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

The post NY limo crash is one of deadliest US transportation disasters, officials say appeared first on 850 WFTL.