NY Prison Inmates Without Power Due to Outage

Inmates at a federal detention center in Brooklyn, New York remain in cold and dark cells following a partial power outage.

According to federal officials, work to fix the power at the Metropolitan Detention Center will not be completed until Monday. One official says that the temperatures inside the facility were as low as 49 degrees during a visit on Saturday.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside on Saturday, carrying signs that read, “Shut it down” and “Torture at the MDC,” among other messages.

According to the National Weather Service, overnight temperatures have been in the teens. On Sunday, the low is forecast to be around 30 degrees, while the high should hover in the lower 40s. The low on Monday morning is predicted to be in the upper 30s.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted:

.@nycemergencymgt just delivered generators, blankets and hand warmers to the Metropolitan Detention Center. The people inside have a right to dignity and safety and we won’t stand by while the Federal Bureau of Prisons fails them. NYC stands ready to do all we can to help. pic.twitter.com/5HGA3Co0G4 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2019

The Bureau of Prisons explains that the building experienced a fire in the room that houses electrical switches, sparking the outage. The Bureau adds that a new electrical panel is now in place, but that crews still need to restore power.

Spokeswoman Valery Logan says the buildings have emergency lighting and hot water in sinks and showers.

However, New York Attorney General Letitia James says in a statement, “It is unacceptable, illegal, and inhumane to detain people without basic amenities, access to counsel, or medical care. The reported conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center are appalling. Prisoners and detainees have rights and those rights must be enforced. My office is in touch with legal service providers and inmates’ attorneys, and closely monitoring this deeply disturbing situation.”

The Metropolitan Detention Center houses 1,654 inmates. According to the Board of Prisons website, “(Such) facilities are institutions with special missions, such as the detention of pretrial offenders; the treatment of inmates with serious or chronic medical problems; or the containment of extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone inmates.”