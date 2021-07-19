NYPD Cop Saves Stabbing Victim’s Life With Potato Chip Bag!!

A cop in New York City is credited with using an empty potato chip bag to save a stabbing victim’s life.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Ronald Kennedy rushing to help a man with blood all over his chest.

The officer can be heard telling a bystander to grab a bag of chips and tape from a nearby store.

Kennedy then lies the victim flat on the ground and uses the empty chip bag and tape to stop the flow of blood.

EMS arrived on the scene moments later and took the victim to the hospital.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “According to the attending physician at Harlem Hospital, the actions of the officer saved the victim’s life.”