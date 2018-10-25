NYPD: Suspicious Package Sent To Actor Robert DeNiro

Another suspicious package has turned up in New York City, this time in the Tribeca neighborhood.
There are reports the package was addressed to actor Robert DeNiro. The NYPD is on the scene.
The package is said to be similar to the ones sent to CNN and well-known people with Democratic ties this week, including former Presidents Clinton and Obama.

DeNiro is an outspoken critic of President Trump and a major supporter of liberal causes.

