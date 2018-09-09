NYT: Trump Official Says Some GOP Candidates Not “Likable”

A top Trump administration official reportedly made comments during the weekend that some Republican candidates such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz are not “likable” enough and could lose for that reason, according to The New York Times.

The media outlet says that Mick Mulvaney expressed those concerns during a meeting on Saturday with Republican party donors along with Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In an audio recording obtained by The Times, Mulvaney says, “There’s a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate, O.K.? I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts.”

Cruz is facing Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke in November. Meanwhile, Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott is trying to unseat longtime Democratic Senator Bill Nelson.

Still, Mulvaney was optimistic about his party’s chances, and said that the Democratic Party is “a movement of hate. They want you to think there’s a blue wave when there’s not.”

Mulvaney is head of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, and also serves as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

He was previously a Republican House member from South Carolina.

