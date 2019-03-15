NZ Mosque Attack Shooter Charged with Murder

28-year-old Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder in connection with an unprecedented attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday.
49 people were killed in the mass shootings in New Zealand at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers and some of it was live-streamed on Facebook.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the vast majority of the victims were killed at one mosque in Christchurch.
One man has already been charged with murder in connection with the shootings.
At least 48 other people were injured in the attacks, which happened during Friday prayers.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” as authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called the shootings a terror attack. It’s the biggest massacre in New Zealand in 30 years.

Just before the shootings, one of the alleged attackers posted a link to a manifesto that was filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideas.

