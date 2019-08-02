O-Town explains why new album was an "All or Nothing" proposition: "We wrote…every single song"

Pacific RecordsO-Town was formed on Making the Band back in 2000 and found success with hits including “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing,” but now, they’re putting out music on their own terms.

The group – now a foursome comprised of Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick, Dan Miller and Erik-Michael Estrada – release their new album, The O.T.W.N. Album, today. Free from the constraints of a major label, they say this is the first album that feels authentically theirs.

“We wrote and had hands-on production notes for every single song,” Trevor tells ABC Radio. “So this is really the first -- this is our album…All these songs were picked from us.”

The album includes the sexy dance track “Off” and the breakup ballad “Over,” which they performed last month on ABC’s Strahan & Sara.

“We have a mix of these dance songs, but we also know that we didn't really do a lot of ballads on the last album and fans do expect that from us, so we added in a couple ballads that I just think are amazing,” Jacob says. “’Over’ being one of them and another one called ‘O.T.W.N.’ which is the title track.”

The band is currently touring with the Pop 2000 tour, featuring Lance Bass, Aaron Carter and Ryan Cabrera. Tonight, they play Saratoga, CA.

