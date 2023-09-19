Oak Ridge Boys Announce Their Farewell Tour

The Oak Ridge Boys acknowledge time is running out to see them live, as they label an upcoming batch of tour dates a “farewell tour.”

The American Made: Farewell Tour includes shows through mid-December, but the band plans to keep playing into 2024.

William Lee Golden and company will play fewer shows next year than ever before, telling Billboard that old age and health issues are forcing them to slow down.

“My legs aren’t what they used to be,” Joe Bonsall says, explaining how he’s had to sing from a stool in recent years. “Richard (Sterban) has had a few small health issues, but he got by them fine. Duane (Allen) is doing great and Golden, he’s going to be 85 in January and he’s got more energy than all of us put together.”

