Obama slams Trump during ethics awards speech

Friday, Barack Obama delivered a speech during his acceptance of the ethics awards at the University of Illinois.

The former President accused the Republican party of undermining our alliances and “cozying up” to Russia.

He also accused Trump of “stoking racial division.”

Shortly after, President Trump fired back by coyly saying he “fell asleep” during Mr. Obama’s speech.

Obama who represented Illinois in the U.S. from 2005-2008 dive back into politics comes in the wake of midterm elections.

