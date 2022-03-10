Obi Wan Kenobi Looks Awesome

Watch the new teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on Disney+. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.